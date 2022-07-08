Hyderabad: Govt teachers protest delayed hikes, transfers

Hyderabad: The Upadhyaya Sangla Porta Committee (UPSC), affiliated with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teachers, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk, on Thursday, to demand the publication of the schedule for transfers and promotions.

The protesting teachers demanded that court cases concerning the promotion of 10,479 language pandits to school assistants be resolved. They demanded the approval of 5,571 primary school headmaster positions, filling of all DEO, EO, and MEO posts in all districts, employment of sanitary workers in schools, employing more teachers for English medium education, and textbooks and uniforms for students. They also demanded that money be released for the state’s Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Also Read Telangana: Govt teachers hold protest demanding for promotions

The steering committee noted that the Education Department has been in a crisis-like condition with no transfers for four years and no promotions in the last seven years. They also alleged that no supervisory officials have been appointed in the last 17 years. Additionally, it asked that the state government fill each and every opening in the Education Department.