Hyderabad: Grand arrangements for Revanth Reddy’s oath ceremony as CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday, December 5, instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in a “grand and befitting manner” for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister-designate A Revanth Reddy which is to be held at L B Stadium on Thursday, December 7.

The CS held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and the council of ministers.

The chief secretary asked all the officials to work in close coordination and make the event a grand success. The police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust, traffic, parking, and security arrangements.

Firefighting arrangements and fire tenders are to be positioned at the venue.

The MAUD officials were asked to ensure cleaning, watering, and fogging of the venue. Similarly, the GHMC officials were told to take up repairs of roads leading to the venue. The health department was directed to arrange a fully equipped ambulance. Likewise, the energy department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

DGP Ravi Gupta, CP Hyderabad Sandeep Shandliya, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretaries S.A.M Rizvi, Shailaja Ramayyar, Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, GAD Secretary Sheshadri, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Commissioner I&PR Ashok Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep and other senior officials attended the meeting.