Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana chief minister: Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy is set to become the next chief minister of the state, as reported by India Today, citing sources.

According to the report, the Congress high command has assured Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of important portfolios or the posts of deputy chief ministers.

It is also mentioned that Congress has opted not to proceed with the rotational chief minister formula.

Following this decision, Revanth Reddy is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana, either tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.