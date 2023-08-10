Hyderabad: Group II aspirants protest for exam postponement

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Group II aspirants on Thursday, August 10, took out a rally and staged a protest at the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), demanding the postponement of exams.

They raised placards requesting the commission to postpone the exam dates. Following the gathering of the crowd, traffic on the busy road in Nampally was halted for some time.

On information, police detained several students.

TSPSC scheduled the examination on August 29 and 30, to fill 783 posts under the Group-II category while a total of 5,51,943 candidates have applied.

Additionally, the state Telangana government also declared holidays for all the educational institutions that have been designated as centres for the Group-II exam.