Hyderabad: Gujarat ATS conducts searches at Ameerpet for ISKP case

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad conducted searches at coaching centers in Ameerpet on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a terror case related to the banned Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The searches were conducted following the questioning of four persons including an 18-year-old who was detained on Tuesday.

The ATS took into custody two persons from Srinagar Colony of NTPC on Tuesday evening. Mohammed Javed (46) and his daughter Khadija (20) were reportedly taken into custody by the ATS and shifted to Hyderabad. The father-daughter duo are residents of Tolichowki in Hyderabad and had come to their relative’s home in NTPC four days ago.

Police sources said as part of their investigation, the Gujarat ATS had on Tuesday conducted a search in a house in Tolichowki. On coming to know that Javed and Khadija were not present there, the ATS enquired came to Ramagundam and took them into custody. The ATS took the help of the local police as well to trace them.

In Hyderabad, an ATS team detained a pharmacist from Kalapather. He is reportedly a witness in the case.

It is alleged that the man assisted Sameera Bano, a purported member of the banned outfit Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), in arranging a marriage with a person from Tamil Nadu three years ago.

On June 9, the Gujarat ATS busted an ISKP module and arrested three men and a Surat-based woman for their alleged association with the terror group, an UN-designated terrorist organisation.

The three men who were picked up from Porbandar on June 9 also hailed from Srinagar, while the woman is a resident of Surat, the ATS had said. A case was registered against the four under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The ATS managed to access a cloud storage account of the accused persons and found a video in which they can be seen pledging allegiance to ISKP while flashing sharp weapons, according to the press release of the Gujarat ATS issued earlier this month.

“As directed by Abu Hamza, the three men- Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shol, and Mohd Hajim Shah- had reached Porbandar to work as fishermen on boats. They planned to cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and reach Afghanistan via Iran and join ISKP, the ATS said, adding they found mobile phones, tablets, and sharp weapons in the bags of the accused,” the ATS maintained.