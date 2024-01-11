Hyderabad: Guntur Kaaram ticket price at AAA, AMB Cinemas is Rs…

Hyderabad: In a much-awaited return to the big screen after “Sarkaru Vaari Paata,” Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is set to captivate audiences with his latest release, “Guntur Kaaram.” Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, turning the occasion into a festive celebration ahead of Sankranti.

The movie, set to hit theatres tomorrow on January 12, has witnessed a surge in show counts, with additional screenings being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Advance bookings for “Guntur Kaaram” have already begun, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In line with the excitement, ticket prices have also seen an increase, following a similar trend to the recently released film “Salaar.” According to the latest order, ticket prices have been revised to Rs. 65 for single-screen theatres and Rs. 100 for multiplex theatres across the state.

Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram (Instagram)

Guntur Kaaram Ticket Prices

Notably, AAA Cinemas, owned by Allu Arjun, and AMB Cinemas, owned by Mahesh Babu, are among the most visited and talked-about theatres during any Telugu movie release. Ticket prices at these iconic venues range between Rs. 470 to Rs. 410, as per Book My Show. The prices are similar to most of the popular theatres across the city.

Tickets are selling fast at quite a fast pace and most of the cinema halls are already going housefull on the opening day.

As the clock ticks down to the release of “Guntur Kaaram,” fans and cinema enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic experience, marking Mahesh Babu’s return to the silver screen after a gap of one and a half years.

More About The Movie

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie also stars Sreeleela in lead roles and will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and others in key roles. The film will clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office