Hyderabad: HAML calls for bids for Airport Express Metro project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) conducted a pre-application meeting with a prospective engineering consultancy firms to qualify to participate in bids for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project.

HAML is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Telangana government along with the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) who will be the equity partners to build Airport Express Metro project.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR reviews preparations of Airport Express Metro project

A day earlier, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the officials concerned to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project.

Rama Rao said that once the project of an estimated cost of 6,250 crores is completed, it will be beneficial not only for people who travel to the airport but also for those who travel to Hyderabad from suburban areas on a daily basis.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the project on December 9.