Hyderabad: Harish Rao lays foundation stone for RBVRR society

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the construction of a new residential hostel building of the Raj Bahadur Venkat Rami Reddy (RBVRR) Educational Society near Rajendranagar was laid by Telangana health minister Harish Rao on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), 15 acres of land have been allotted for the residential hostel under the RBVRR Educational Society to provide education at a lesser rate to the marginalized students.

He assured the government would extend Rs 5 crore towards the construction of the building soon.

He further said KCR will provide maximum support to the educational society if it will actively involve and provide quality education to the students at an affordable price.

He appreciated the RBVRR Educational Society for extending its hands for providing non-profitable service to the weaker section of society, especially to the girl child. He recalled that several eminent people including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Ravi Narayan Reddy, former union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, and several Supreme Court and High Court judges, pursued their studies from RBVRR residential hostels.

“It’s been 75 years since Raj Bahadur Venkat Rami Reddy had promoted girl child education,” he said. “Rami Reddy always wanted quality education for the people of all sections and assured their support on behalf of the State government in this regard.”