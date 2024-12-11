Hyderabad has potential to be AI, GCC global hub: IT minister

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu remarked that the city is on the brink of becoming a global hub for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Speaking at a recent event marking a bilateral trade partnership between the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Telangana government, he emphasized the city’s strong infrastructure and skilled workforce as key assets in this transformation.

The minister highlighted that Hyderabad already hosts GCCs from major global players across sectors such as IT, healthcare, and life sciences.

‘Silicon Valley in Hyderabad’

He expressed a vision to replicate the essence of Silicon Valley in Hyderabad, committing to creating an environment conducive to research and development, which is essential for future growth.

To attract further global investments, Sridhar Babu invited the US-India Business Council to facilitate connections between Telangana and American businesses.

Telangana government signed a MOU with the US Chamber of Commerce's US India Business Council Global Pvt Ltd ( USIBC GPL) with focus on collaboration in IT, AI, Electronics and Global Capability Centers ( GCCs).

A significant initiative mentioned was the establishment of an AI City spanning 200 acres, aimed at positioning Telangana ahead of other Indian states in the burgeoning AI landscape.

The signing event was attended by notable figures including US Consul General Jennifer Larson and Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan.