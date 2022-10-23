Hyderabad: Hawala racket busted; five held, cash siezed

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force in coordination with the Central Zone police on Sunday busted a hawala racket at Troop Bazar and arrested five persons.

The accused have been identified as Kanti Lal, Pep Singh, Kishore Singh, Mohammed Abdul Fareed, and Sandeep Singh. The police seized cash worth Rs 63,50,000 along with an Activa, five mobile phones, and a cashier machine.

The police caught hold of the accused while raiding an electrical godown at Ranuja Marketing. The money was kept in a bag and a polythene cover. Upon being grilled, the owner of the godown, Kanti Lal confessed that he was the Sub-operator in the hawala business in association with Jog Singh, the leading operator of the business, who is absconding.

Kanti further said that on Singh’s instructions he received and dispatched the money to customers, who were associated with other operators including Kishore and others.

On Sunday morning Kanthi Lal handed over Rs 42 Lakhs to Fareed and Sandeep as ordered by Singh, and received an amount of Rs.21.5 lakhs from Kishore. The latter received the amount from Dilip, a resident of Feelkhana and Pep. It may be noted that Dileep remains at large.

The amount seized by the police was supposed to be transacted as per Singh’s orders. As Kanti failed to give a reason for possessing the amount, the accused and the seized property were handed over to SHO, Afzal Gunj PS for further action.