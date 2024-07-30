Hyderabad: HC nullifies land acquisition in Nanakramguda

The land was part of a larger 500-acre acquisition initiated by the state in 2005 for a joint project with Emaar Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Updated: 30th July 2024 8:58 am IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has annulled the land acquisition process concerning approximately 30 acres owned by A.L. Sadanandam and three other landowners in Nanakramguda, Serilingampalli,

The judge determined that the acquisition process was invalid because the state never physically took possession of the land from the owners, rendering the previous acquisition efforts void.

