Hyderabad: HC reserves judgment on IAMC land allocation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a public interest litigation challenging the allocation of 3.7 acres of land to the International Arbitration and Mediation Center (IAMC) for an annual fee of Rs 3 crores.

The petitioners, lawyers Koti Raghunath Rao and A Ventrama Reddy argue that IAMC operates as a private entity and that allocating public funds to it is illegal.

During the hearing, Justices K Lakshman and Sujana Dharma Sansthan questioned why IAMC, which has been operational for three years, has not generated any revenue independently.

The court’s decision on this matter is pending, as they have announced that the judgment will be reserved for a later date.