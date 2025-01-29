Hyderabad: HC reserves judgment on IAMC land allocation

During the hearing, Justices K Lakshman and Sujana Dharma Sansthan questioned why IAMC, which has been operational for three years, has not generated any revenue independently.

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment on a public interest litigation challenging the allocation of 3.7 acres of land to the International Arbitration and Mediation Center (IAMC) for an annual fee of Rs 3 crores.

The petitioners, lawyers Koti Raghunath Rao and A Ventrama Reddy argue that IAMC operates as a private entity and that allocating public funds to it is illegal.

The court’s decision on this matter is pending, as they have announced that the judgment will be reserved for a later date.

