Hyderabad: HCU students detained for pro-Palestine protest

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police took students into custody within five minutes of the pro-Palestine protest. The protest was organized near the Ambedkar statue in Basheer Bagh.

A group of female students staged a protest to express solidarity with Palestinians, raising slogans denouncing Israel for its bombardment of Gaza. They carried a placard reading “Long live Palestine.”

The police detained the protestors who were chanting “down down Israel.” The police personnel were seen escorting the protestors away in a police vehicle.

A police officer stated that there was no permission for the protest. This was the first protest in Hyderabad since the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine began last week.