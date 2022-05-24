Hyderabad: Health startup launches products for good sleep

Laurik, a health startup brand launched a new product range on Tuesday named Laurik Bites. Each bite is 100 percent natural and consists of lauric acid, a rare substance found in mother’s milk, palm, or coconut. It caters to three important categories: gut, sleep, and focus.

Laurik products were launched in the market in April 2022 providing a range of health shots that caters to haircare and skincare, which naturally improves the hair, skin, and overall health.

Lavanya Sunkari, founder and CEO said, “Laurik aims to improve people’s health and wellbeing. We are at the forefront of innovation, using a blend of science and natural ingredients to solve some of the most significant healthcare challenges.”

Easy to consume, Laurik Bites deliver minerals and micronutrients in a food form due to which the absorption levels are high. It is on a mission to help at least 10-12 million millennials across India over the next three years.

The company witnessed 150 per cent growth in sales, and 100 percent on MAU (Monthly Unique Visitors) in a span of one month. With Laurik Bites, it is on a mission to help at least 10 – 12 million millennials across India over the next three years.

“The millennial generation seeks results faster and chooses products that are not healthy or harmful to the body when used for a prolonged period of time. In this case, Laurik has a naturally derived and science-backed solution for their problem of poor sleep and a lack of concentration without giving them a bad effect or a habit-forming solution like synthetics/ chemically derived products,” said Lavanya Sunkari.

The start-up is in the process of filing a patent for Laurik bites. Their products are available on their website Lauriko.com and Amazon India. It will soon launch its products across several other e-commerce platforms and supermarkets.