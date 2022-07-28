Hyderabad: Heavy rains in store for city until August 1

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the rains lashing the city will continue till at least August 1st (Monday). Along with most parts of Hyderabad, every district in Telangana saw heavy showers on Thursday.

After a couple of days of warm climate, rains returned to the city with full force on Thursday. Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Hitech City, Alwal, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Charminar, Aramghar, Mehdipatnam and Nampally all received very heavy spells of showers.

Also Read GHMC evacuates 1500 people residing near Musi downstream flowing areas

The city will receive heavy rains for the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

In the state, every district except Nalgonda, Khammam, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Suryapeta received heavy rains.

Musi river flow displaces city residents

With a huge quantity of water from Osman Sagar and Himayatsagar lakes being let out into the Musi river, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have evacuated about 1500 people residing near Musi downstream flowing areas as a precautionary measure.

The inflow increased after authorities decided to open more gates of Osman Sagar to release the excess water from the reservoir.

Although the residents of the area were shifted to a function hall, their belongings drifted away in the flood water.

Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory amid rise in the level of water in Musi river. The advisory mentioned that due to heavy flood in the river, no traffic is allowed between Amberpet and Kachiguda and Moosarambagh and Malakpet.

Due to the restrictions, heavy traffic congestion is being witnessed on the Dilsukhnagar-Malakpet-Chaderghat-Koti stretch.