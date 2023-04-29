Hyderabad: Hidayah shooting academy inaugurated at Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: The inaugural ceremony of the Hidayah shooting academy took place on Saturday at Hidayah Islamic International School in Mehdipatnam.

Chairman of Sports Authority Telangana, Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud was the chief guest at the event while Telangana Rifle Association general secretary J Kiran Sir was invited as the guest of honor.

Father of boxer Nikhat Zareen, Mohammad Jameel, and chairman of Hidayah institutions, Mohd Riyaz Uddin among others were present at the inaugural.



Shooting sports is a group of competitive and recreational sporting activities involving proficiency tests of accuracy, precision, and speed in shooting, the art of using ranged weapons, mainly small arms (firearms and airguns, in forms such as handguns, rifles, and shotguns.