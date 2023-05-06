Hyderabad: High-level meeting to discuss women’s, children’s safety held

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday held a high-level meeting and discussed the Safe City project with top police officials to make Hyderabad a safer place for women and children.

Additional commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT) AR Srinivas, Additional CP (Traffic) G. Sudheer Babu, and others officers from the Information Technology ( IT) cell and other officials of various government departments were present in the meeting.

Additional Director General of Police Shikha Goel and other commissioners from the state also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Anand stressed on various works of the project such as making 26 Centers for Development and Empowerment of Women by the end of May and facilitating equipment for forensic Science laboratories. He said that completing it by the due date of August this year. Other issues that were discussed pertained to getting specially trained personnel for managing the helpline ‘ Dail 100’ for women and children in distress and for deploying volunteers to operate pelican signals.

The current status of buildings that would house the new Bharosa centres of tri-commission rates was also reviewed.