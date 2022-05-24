Hyderabad: Higher Defence Management Course commences at CDM

Hyderabad: The Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) – Serial 18 commenced at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad. The opening address was by Commandant, Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, Commandant, CDM delivering the opening address at the commencement of HDMC-18 at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad on Tuesday (24 May 2022)

HDMC has 164 officers including 15 foreign officers from 11 nation-states enrolled, who are detailed to undergo the 44-week course. The Commandant solicited their indulgence in academic prowess to invoke critical thinking, consolidation on niche capabilities and focus on the application of management tools and techniques at operational and strategic levels.

CDM conducts various management courses with HDMC being its flagship course for officers of the rank of Colonel and equivalent from the tri-services and allied countries.

Emphasizing the vision of CDM as the Nation’s premier Centre of Excellence in developing future generations of strategic leaders to meet the challenges of national security, Rear Admiral Datt exhorted the officers to imbibe through the course curriculum, contemporary management concepts, national security imperatives and defence planning processes in the context of operational effectiveness in the armed forces.

Also Read Hyderabad: Governor launches independent learner support centre

He also highlighted the importance of using various platforms, study forums and affiliations of CDM with prestigious institutions within and outside the country to expand our global footprint. He concluded his address with a quote from the Vedas emphasizing inclusive growth in these challenging times.

CDM is the nation’s leading centre of excellence in management studies in the armed forces and among the top 50 NAAC accredited institutions in the country with a coveted grading of A+.