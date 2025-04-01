Hyderabad: Hike in ORR toll tariff comes into effect from today

Hyderabad: The motorists travelling on the outer-ring road (ORR) will be witnessing a hike in toll tariffs starting today, April 1.

IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt. Ltd, which bagged the 30-year lease on collection of toll on ORR under the Hyderabad Growth Corridor, has announced the hike as per the agreements made by the then BRS government, which gave the company leverage to increase toll charges by 5% per year.

The company has raised the toll tariff for light vehicles including cars, jeeps, and vans by Rs 0.10 per km, which would mean the toll charges which are currently Rs 2.34 per km, have been increased to Rs 2.44 per km.

The company has also increased the tariff for mini buses and light commercial vehicles by Rs 0.20 per km, which would result in an increase of toll charge from Rs 3.77 to Rs 3.94 per km.

The toll tariff of two-axil buses has been increased from Rs 6.69 to Rs 7 per km, and for heavy vehicles the toll charge has been increased from Rs 15.09 to Rs 15.78 per km, which is an increase by Rs 0.69 per km.