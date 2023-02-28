Hyderabad: HMDA acts against Bachupally open land fraudster; case booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has lodged a complaint against a person for misleading people on Bachupally open plots set for e-auction in the first week of March.

Bachupally police registered an FIR against a person named Radhakrishna based on the complaint from HMDA which stated that the former claimed to be the founder and CEO of a company and mislead people to buy open plots at Bachupally Layout near Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HMDA officials said that the issue of attracting people and plot buyers by giving misleading advertisements in a newspaper has been taken up on a serious note by the state government.

An advertisement in the newspaper appeared last Saturday and Sunday asking interested people to invest between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 crore by an unauthorised person who failed at giving any legal guarantee to prospective buyers and investors on the investment.

Keeping in view the importance of the Bachupalli layout, HMDA advised the public and the buyers of plots to be vigilant against land fraud.

The HMDA has proposed to e-auction 123 plots in the layout developed at Bachupally under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on March 2, 3, and 6.

A pre-bid meeting of the Bachupally Layout on February 17 was held by HMDA officials with an attendance of over 300 people.