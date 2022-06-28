Hyderabad: HMDA allocates 1,413 flats in Pocharam, Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in collaboration with Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL), allotted 1,413 of the total 1,470 flats in Pocharam on the first day of allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats located in Pocharam and Bandlaguda.

For the 1,470 apartments in Pocharam and the 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda, a total of 5,921 first-preference applicants have been registered, the procedures of which are being carried out in Jubilee Hills at the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU).

The overall number of units might be 440 1BHKs, 831 2BHKs, 52 3BHKs, and 90 deluxe 3BHKs. Second-preference candidates will be given the 57 2BHKs that remain available. To oversee the procedure, fourteen teams comprising employees from the departments of Revenue, MAUD, Rural Development, and Rajiv Swagruha were constituted.

The distribution of 1,719 Bandlaguda apartments in 12 categories to 16,482 applicants (with the exception of the 3 BHK Deluxe) will take place on June 28; preparations are being made for this. The distribution of Bandlaguda 3BHK Deluxe apartments will take place on June 29.

Applicants were not given any intimation to participate in the drawing of lots at the venue. A large number of applicants who reached Bandlaguda and Pocharam to take part in the process found the sites empty.

The applicants claimed that the government had announced that it would send messages informing them of the venue but failed to do so.

However, HMDA representatives made it clear that the procedure was transparent and that it was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. In light of the rising number of COVID-19 instances, officials stated that they do not want a big number of applicants present.

Officials stated that the flats will be allocated on a fixed rate basis and that the allottee must pay 10% of the total price within seven days, 80% within 60 days, and the balance within 90 days from the day the allotment letter was issued.