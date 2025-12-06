Hyderabad: HMDA land auction fetches Rs 3,862 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) concluded land auction at Golden Mile site in Kokapet on Friday, December 5, which fetched Rs 3,862.8 crore.

In a statement, the HMDA said, “The 1.98-acre Golden Mile site was secured by COEUS Education Management Pvt. Ltd. at Rs 77.75 crore an acre.”

It further added that with this outcome, HMDA’s cumulative revenue from auction initiatives reached Rs 3,862.8 crore, underscoring strong market appetite for well-located development opportunities across the metropolitan region.

The auction was supported by transaction advisors Cushman & Wakefield and the MSTC e-auction platform, ensuring a transparent, competitive, and efficient bidding process throughout the series. These outcomes further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most attractive destinations for investment in real estate.