Hyderabad: HMDA makes Rs 1,225 cr revenue from real estate permits

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has recorded a revenue of Rs 1,225 crore through real estate permit fee collections in the first nine months of 2025; a 245 per cent increase as compared to last year’s revenue of Rs 355 crore.

According to a press release from the HMDA, the monthly revenue from real estate permits in Hyderabad this year has also been higher than the corresponding months of 2024 and 2023, with September alone registering Rs 132 crore in revenue collection, a jump of 263 per cent from 2024.

Moreover, the authority has also improved its application disposal time and approval rates by clearing applications for a built-up area of over 88 lakh square meters.

Approvals granted to multi-storeyed building ventures in Hyderabad

Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad has stated that the authority approved 77 applications for multi-storied building (MSB) ventures till September, covering a substantial built-up area of 78.71 lakh square meters and realised a record Rs 514 crore in revenue.

A few of these projects include a 2.17 acres project at t Kokapet comprising a single block with 5 cellars + ground + 63 upper floors and totalling a gross built-up area of 1,545,994 sq.ft and 362 units and two others in Kokapet spanning 7.71 acres with 5 blocks and a major mixed-use project spanning 9.71 acres with 3 blocks.

Other notable real estate projects in Hyderabad include a 3.22 acre development with 2 blocks and another 2.34 acre project of 1 block, both in Bandlaguda Jagir. The authority also granted permissions for 2,862 acres of open plot layouts and 38.24 lakh sq.m of layouts with housing.

Disposals of applications

According to the release, 6,079 applications were disposed by September this year, indicating a surge of 49 per cent from 2024 and 36 per cent from 2023.

HMDA has also started segmenting files depending on their pendency to facilitate quick disposal. They are categorised into files pending for more than 60 days, those pending for 30 to 60 days, files pending within 30 days, and files pending for just a week.

The authority has stated that with regular follow-up, the pendency of files beyond 30 days in HMDA has been brought down to less than 2 percent.

Approval rates

In 2025, the HMDA received a total of 3,677 new real estate applications across segments such as MSB permissions, layout with open plots, layout with housing, and building permissions oot of which 2,887 have been approved, reflecting an approval rate of 79 percent.

On the other hand, the approval rate in 2024 stood at 38 per cent, with only 1,216 out of 3,209 new applications getting approved, while in 2023, it stood at 58 per cent with 2,014 out of 3,452 applications getting approved.