Hyderabad: HMWSSB official arrested for seeking Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught red handed an official of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) after she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 30,000 for doing official work.

The official, Spoorthy Reddy, a manager of HMWSSB’s Division 18 at Manikonda, had demanded the bribe through an outsourced worker Naveen Goud from B Upendranath Reddy. The complainant is a resident of Neknampur and wanted to ‘process and issuance of two new water connections for a newly constructed building’.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught them red handed. The amount was recovered from Naveen Goud. His hand fingers yielded positive results in the chemical test. Reddy and Goud were arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Nampally.