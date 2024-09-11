Hyderabad: HMWSSB completes installing 6 STPs, 4 more to be ready

STPs in Kokapet, Durgam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu have been made ready

HMWS&SB completes installation of 6 STPs in Hyderabad lakes.
HMWS&SB MD Ashok Reddy holding a review of STPs installation at Khairatabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has set up 4 sewage treatment plants as part of the department’s STP project. Six more will be installed by the end of this month said HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy.

On Wednesday, the HMWSSB MD held a review of the installation of STPs at his office in Khairatabad.

Addressing HMWSS officials, he said that the STPs in Kokapet, Durgam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu have been made ready. STPs in Nagole, Fateh Nagar, Mir Alam Tank, Khajakunta, Miyapur Patel Cheruvu and Safilguda lake will be ready by end of this month, and the rest will be installed by December.

He asked the officials to complete the almost ready STPs and conduct their trial run. He instructed the officials to submit a weekly report of the progress of installation of STPs.

