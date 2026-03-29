Hyderabad: HMWSSB warns private tankers over misuse of logo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday, March 28, warned private water tankers against misusing its logo.

The board said that criminal cases will be filed against individuals involved as soon as such incidents are identified.

In recent inspections, officials identified a private water tanker using the board’s logo without authorization, seized the tanker, and registered a criminal case against the individual concerned.

The HMWSSB Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, asked officials to conduct regular inspection of water tankers and prevent the misuse of the board’s logo.

“In this context, waterboard officials have decided to take strict legal action against those misusing the logo, treating the matter with utmost seriousness. It has come to the board’s notice that some private borewell tanker operators are unofficially supplying water to the public using the Jalmandali name, logo, and brand,” the board said in a post on X.

The HWSSB explained that the misuse of its logo creates an impression that water board supplies the water. Water supplied through private tankers is typically collected from borewells.

“This water is not purified according to water board standards… Nor are quality tests conducted. Therefore, there is a risk of serious health problems from using this water,” it added.

The board urged the public not to rely on private tankers for their water requirements. Please book tankers for drinking water only through HMWSSB’s official customer care services. One can call the toll-free number 155313 to obtain safe and purified drinking water.