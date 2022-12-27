Hyderabad: HMWSSB wins best communication campaign award at national level

HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore, congratulated the Water Board's PR team on the occasion.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 27th December 2022 12:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC peripheral areas to receive water by March
HMWSSB (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) took home first and third place awards for the best communication campaign and public awareness, respectively, in competitions held by the Indian Public Relations Society (PRSI).

Madhya Pradesh’s minister of medical education, Kailash Vishwas Sarang, presented the awards at the PRSI national summit in Bhopal.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Nehru zoological park abuzz with visitors on Christmas

The competitions were held in various categories, including “best documentary filmmaking,” etc., at the national level on December 25.

HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore, congratulated the Water Board’s PR team on the occasion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button