Hyderabad: HMWSSB wins best communication campaign award at national level

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) took home first and third place awards for the best communication campaign and public awareness, respectively, in competitions held by the Indian Public Relations Society (PRSI).

Madhya Pradesh’s minister of medical education, Kailash Vishwas Sarang, presented the awards at the PRSI national summit in Bhopal.

The competitions were held in various categories, including “best documentary filmmaking,” etc., at the national level on December 25.

HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore, congratulated the Water Board’s PR team on the occasion.