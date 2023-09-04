Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Punjagutta; 11 held

Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Punjagutta; 11 held
Hyderabad: Eleven people were arrested after the West Zone Task Force raided a hookah parlour at Punjagutta on Sunday, September 3.

One among the eleven accused is the owner of the place while ten others were customers.

The cops seized hookah pots, flavours, filters and other articles from their possession.

On a tip-off, the team raided the hookah parlour located at A R Plaza Ameerpet and detained the owner Mohd Saleem, 33.

He was not only running the parlour illegally but was also allowing customers into the place till late at night.

The accused along with the seized property were handed over to the Punjagutta police station for further action.

