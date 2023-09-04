Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Punjagutta; 11 held

Hyderabad: Eleven people were arrested after the West Zone Task Force raided a hookah parlour at Punjagutta on Sunday, September 3.

One among the eleven accused is the owner of the place while ten others were customers.

West Zone Task Force Inspector Sri. MD Khaleel Pasha & SI Sri. N Ranjith Kumar along with Team on credible information raided Hookah parlour (un named) situated at 3rdfloor, AR Plaza, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, and apprehended owner of the hookah parlour Mohd Saleem age: 33yrs. pic.twitter.com/nYbG8dC1A9 — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) September 4, 2023

The cops seized hookah pots, flavours, filters and other articles from their possession.

On a tip-off, the team raided the hookah parlour located at A R Plaza Ameerpet and detained the owner Mohd Saleem, 33.

He was not only running the parlour illegally but was also allowing customers into the place till late at night.

The accused along with the seized property were handed over to the Punjagutta police station for further action.