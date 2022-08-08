Hyderabad: Horticulture department to teach terrace gardening

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of horticulture is conducting classes for Hyderabad residents on growing vegetables on terraces and balconies.

The urban farming classes that are held every month, will be conducted in August on the second Saturday (August 13) and fourth Sunday of this month (August 28).

They will be organised in the Telangana horticulture training institute, beside Nampally criminal court, Red Hills, Nampally.

The entrance fee for the classes is Rs 100. Interested people may reach the horticulture department at 9705384384/ 7997725411.