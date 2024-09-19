Hyderabad: Horticulture dept to conduct training on urban farming on Sept 22

Hyderabad: The Department of Horticulture, Telangana will conduct a workshop to provide training on urban farming to equip citizens with knowledge on growing their vegetables in limited spaces.

In a statement, the department announced the training program that will conducted on Saturday, September 22, between 10 am and 1 pm at the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, Red Hills, Hyderabad.

The Horticulture department expects the public to participate in large numbers and use the opportunity to be better ready to grow their vegetables, by maximizing the utility of minimal spaces available in the urban living environments. The department officials will provide training to grow good-quality and pesticide-free vegetables on terraces balconies or other urban spaces.

Interested participants can join the training program by paying a registration fee of Rs 100. For further details about the event, contact 9666855866, 8977714411, or 9849299807.