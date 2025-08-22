Hyderabad hospital launches early cancer detection screening

Hyderabad: Arete Hospitals, in collaboration with Epigeneres, on Friday, August 22, launched the Himanshu Roy Cancer Test (HrC) for cancer screening, becoming one of the first hospitals in Hyderabad to offer this advanced tool to the public.

The HrC test is a non-invasive blood test that detects cancer-specific stem cell signals and can flag malignancies 12-18 months before conventional imaging identifies a tumour.

Emphasising the significance of this advancement, Director of Oncology & Senior Consultant-Radiation Oncology at Arete, Dr Vijay Karan Reddy Palkonda, stated, “The launch of the HrC Test is a transformative moment in how we approach cancer. As an oncologist, I’ve seen firsthand the difference early diagnosis can make in a patient’s journey.”

“The HrC Test empowers both doctors and patients with actionable information—often before symptoms arise—leading to earlier interventions, less aggressive and cheaper treatments, and significantly improved outcomes, all this with a simple and timely blood test. This is not just an advancement in early screening; it is a leap toward more proactive, personalised, and preventive cancer care,” he added.

Also Read Cancer screening bus for early detection launched in Hyderabad

Doctors at Arete highlighted that the test is especially valuable for high-risk individuals such as those with a family history of cancer, lifestyle-related risks such as smoking or stress, or a personal history of previous malignancies. Apart from this, the test is also suitable for health-conscious individuals looking to incorporate annual cancer screening as part of their preventive care plan.

In a press release, Arete Hospitals stated that the test offers over 93 pc sensitivity in early-stage detection. The test has been validated for over 60 types of cancer—including breast, lung, colorectal, and blood cancers—and can be taken annually and is especially recommended for those above the age of 18. Results are typically available within 3 to 4 days.

The test is now available at Arete Hospitals and will soon be integrated into cancer care and wellness screening packages.