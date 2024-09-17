Hyderabad hospital saves infant after safety pin accidentally swallowed

Hyderabad: A city-based hospital successfully treated a three-month-old baby who accidentally ingested an open safety pin.

The parents rushed the child to Ankura Hospital where upon examination by Dr. Parijat Ram Tripathi, a Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, a radiographic scan revealed that the safety pin had penetrated the infant’s stomach lining, creating a critical situation that necessitated immediate medical intervention.

Within 30 minutes of the infant’s arrival, Dr. Tripathi and his team conducted a crucial endoscopic procedure to remove a 2cm safety pin that was dangerously lodged in the stomach lining.

This minimally invasive technique not only reduced the necessity for open surgery but also lowered the risks associated with more invasive methods, such as infections and prolonged recovery times, a press release informed.

After the procedure, the infant was monitored for 24 hours to ensure there were no complications. Signs of recovery were positive, with normal feeding patterns, no fever, and no indications of infection.

Following this observation period, the infant was discharged in stable condition, bringing relief to the concerned parents.

Dr. Tripathi emphasized the importance of timely action to prevent severe complications and urged parents to seek immediate medical help if their children ingest hazardous objects.