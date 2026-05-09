Hyderabad hosts Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs amid Vijay swearing-in suspense

Hyderabad: Five MLAs from the Tamil Nadu Congress are currently staying in Hyderabad as uncertainty continues over the swearing-in ceremony of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay.

A report by The Hindu quoted a senior Congress functionary confirming that the MLAs have been camping in the city for the past few days.

Congress MLAs arrive in Hyderabad on May 7

As per the report, the MLAs arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 7. They were initially expected to return after reports suggested that Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had invited Vijay to form the government.

However, due to fresh political developments in Tamil Nadu that reportedly created uncertainty over the swearing-in ceremony, the MLAs decided to postpone their return.

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The Congress MLAs are likely to remain in Hyderabad until the political situation in Tamil Nadu becomes clear.

President’s Rule speculation grows

Meanwhile, speculation over the possibility of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu intensified as the political deadlock over government formation deepened amid allegations of horse-trading, alleged forged support letters, and missing MLAs.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reportedly made it clear that no party will be invited to form the government unless it proves the support of at least 118 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the April 23 Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, has been attempting to secure outside support to cross the majority mark.

The Congress extended support through its five MLAs, taking TVK’s tally to 113. CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, later announced unconditional outside support to a Vijay-led government, pushing the number to 117.

With the term of the present Tamil Nadu government ending on May 10, uncertainty continues over who will form the next government in the state.