Hyderabad hosts Tiranga Ahimsa Car Rally on Gandhi Jayanti

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a 23-km Tiranga Ahimsa Car Rally on Friday, October 2, with more than 200 cars and 1,200 participants joining the peace drive. The vehicles carried the Indian National Flag along with the Jain religious flag.

The rally was organised by Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Greater Hyderabad, Kachiguda, to promote peace, non-violence and national unity.

The event was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pujya Acharya Gyanchandra Ji Maharaj, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, and the United Nations International Day of Non-Violence.

Participants, including women and senior citizens, from different communities took part in the rally.

A special luxury-car “Jolly Ride” was also organised for orphan children as part of the event.

The decorated vehicles carrying the Indian and Jain flags formed a disciplined convoy during the 23-km peace drive in Hyderabad.