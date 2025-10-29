Hyderabad hotel staff kills man over Rs 600 dispute

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by hotel employees in Hyderabad on October 27 following a dispute over payment of Rs 600.

The victim was identified as Vislawath Shankar from Karmanghat in Saroornagar.

According to police, Shankar had checked into N7 Elite Hotel in Karmanghat with his friends on October 22. The following day, during checkout, Shankar had an argument with the hotel management over the pending payment of Rs 600.

The argument escalated, and Shankar was allegedly attacked by the staff with sticks and a chair, leaving him severely injured.

Shankar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and returned home, but his condition worsened on Monday evening and he was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he passed away.

Based on a complaint filed by Shankar’s family, police have registered a murder case against four hotel staff members: Noor, Kamaluddin, Islam, and Raheem.

The police are further investigating the case.