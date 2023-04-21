Hyderabad: House in Chandrayangutta robbed of gold, phones

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into a house at Gazzi Millat Colony Chandrayangutta and decamped with gold ornaments and mobile phones on Thursday night.

The occupants of the house were asleep when the thieves entered the house and took away gold ornaments, mobile phones and other articles from the house.

The theft came to light after Habeeba Begum who went out on some work came returned and found the property missing. Two relatives were in another portion of the house and were asleep.

The Chandrayangutta police visited the house and began an investigation.

