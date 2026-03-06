Hyderabad: Popular south Indian actress Trisha Krishnan is currently making headlines amid ongoing speculation about her rumoured relationship with actor Thalapathy Vijay. The buzz intensified recently after the two were spotted attending a wedding reception together on Thursday evening, at a time when Vijay’s reported divorce from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has become a major talking point online.

Their joint appearance at the event quickly caught the attention of fans, with many on social media describing it as a possible “soft launch” of their relationship.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha at wedding reception (Image Source: X)

While neither Trisha nor Vijay has officially confirmed any relationship, and Vijay has also not publicly announced the end of his marriage, the actress has been trending heavily on Google. Curious fans have been searching for details about her life, from her successful film career to her luxurious lifestyle and impressive net worth.

About the actress

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular and enduring stars in the South Indian film industry. Known for her charming screen presence and strong performances, she has built a remarkable career spanning more than two decades in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Trisha (Instagram)

Trisha began her journey in the entertainment industry as a model before making her debut as a lead actress in the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe. She soon rose to fame and became a household name with her Telugu debut Varsham, where she starred opposite Prabhas. The film’s success established her as a leading actress in the industry.

Over the years, Trisha has appeared in several successful films, including Ghilli, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Pournami, Bujjigadu, Stalin, Sainikudu and Bodyguard. In 2010, she also stepped into Hindi cinema with Priyadarshan’s Khatta Meetha, starring opposite Akshay Kumar, introducing her work to a wider audience.

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth in 2026

With a successful career and a strong presence in the industry, Trisha has amassed significant wealth over the years. According to reports, her estimated net worth in 2026 stands at around Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore, making her one of the financially successful actresses in south Indian cinema.

Apart from films, she also earns a substantial income through brand endorsements, promotional appearances and collaborations with major brands.

Trisha Krishnan’s properties

Trisha reportedly owns several luxurious properties. She has an opulent residence in one of Chennai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, estimated to be worth between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore. The upscale locality is known for housing several prominent personalities and offers privacy and a peaceful environment.

In addition, Trisha reportedly owns a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore. The property serves as a comfortable retreat whenever she is working in the Telugu film industry. It has spacious interiors and modern amenities.

Trisha’s car collection 2026

Apart from real estate, Trisha has also invested in an impressive collection of luxury cars. Her garage reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth around Rs 80 lakh, a BMW 5 Series priced at about Rs 75 lakh, a Range Rover Evoque valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth around Rs 63 lakh.

Despite the ongoing rumours and discussions surrounding her personal life, Trisha has chosen to remain silent and has not publicly commented on the speculation linking her to Vijay.