Hyderabad: The internet was left stunned after actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were spotted attending a wedding reception together on Thursday evening, amid ongoing speculation about the Tamil star’s reported divorce from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Their joint appearance at the event quickly sparked a fresh wave of discussion online, with many social media users wondering if it was a subtle confirmation of the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Adding to the ongoing chatter, an old video of Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced online in which she is heard referring to Vijay as “her home.” “Home is not a place, it is a person and that is Vijay to me. Same comfort, same love, same respect,” she is seen saying in the viral video.

The clip has quickly gone viral, with many netizens debating the meaning behind the phrase. While some fans interpreted it as a metaphor expressing emotional comfort and friendship, others criticised the comment, leading to heated discussions across social media platforms.

Vijay and Trisha’s viral video

The duo attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son in Chennai. Several videos and pictures from the event soon surfaced on social media, showing Vijay and Trisha arriving at the venue together and later walking up to the stage to greet the newlyweds.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha at wedding reception (Image Source: X)

In the clips circulating online, Vijay is seen carrying a flower bouquet while Trisha interacts warmly with guests, greeting them with hugs and handshakes. The two were also seen posing with the couple before reportedly leaving the venue around the same time.

Vijay and Trisha latest. pic.twitter.com/7HGv0XgW1i — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) March 5, 2026

Their public appearance comes at a time when the internet is already abuzz with speculation about Vijay’s personal life. Reports claiming that Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce, allegedly citing infidelity and an extramarital relationship, have triggered widespread discussion on social media. However, neither Vijay nor his family has officially confirmed the reports so far.

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several successful films over the years, starting with the blockbuster Ghilli. Their long-standing professional association has often kept them in the spotlight, but their latest appearance together has now added further fuel to the ongoing rumours surrounding the two stars.