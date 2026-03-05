Hyderabad: Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan have once again found themselves at the centre of online chatter after the two were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai. Their appearance comes at a time when the internet has been buzzing with speculation about their alleged relationship, especially following recent reports about Vijay’s divorce from his wife, Sangeetha.

The actors attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son on Thursday evening. Several photos and videos from the event are now circulating widely on social media, showing Vijay and Trisha arriving at the venue together, posing with the newlyweds, and later leaving the reception around the same time.

For the event, Vijay kept his look traditional yet elegant. The actor wore a gold-hued silk shirt paired with a classic white veshti, keeping his appearance simple and graceful. Trisha, on the other hand, turned heads in a stunning white-and-gold silk saree with a red border. She paired the outfit with a sleeveless red blouse and accessorised her look with a striking emerald green statement necklace, completing the ensemble with minimal makeup and a poised smile.

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha’s divorce

Interestingly, the public appearance comes just days after reports surfaced that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, had filed for divorce. According to the petition, she alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actress, which caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering.” The filing also mentioned claims of mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and public embarrassment due to social media speculation surrounding the alleged relationship.

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has responded to the ongoing rumours, their joint appearance has once again sparked discussions among fans online.

Vijay and Trisha have shared a long professional history and have appeared together in several successful films, including Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and most recently Leo (2023). Their on-screen chemistry has long been admired by audiences, making them one of Tamil cinema’s most loved pairs.

Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and the couple has two children, Sanjay and Divya.