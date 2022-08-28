Hyderabad: HRDCL to construct 13 more link roads

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is planning to construct 13 new link roads under Package-III in Phase-III at an estimated cost of Rs 293 crore.

The HRDCL is taking up the development of missing link roads in all four directions of the city to improve connectivity. The state government is planning to enhance the transport system in the city. The link roads will ease the flow of traffic across the city.

As part of phase 3, the link roads will be developed in areas including, Rose Garden Function Hall Dammaiguda to Nagaram road connecting to ECIL (2.80 km), Cheriyala JNNURM Housing Colony to Ahmedguda/RGK (1.70 km), Firing Katta to NTR statue road in Jawahar Nagar (2.10 km), NTR statue to Dammaiguda road (1.90 km), NTR statue to Dumping yard Jawaharnagar (2.35 km), NTR statue to Vampuguda road (1.20 km), Rampally X Road to Sy No. 421, Near HP Petrol Pump (3.90 km), Sy No. 421 (Near HP Petrol Pump) to Yamnampet up to Nagaram (3.10 km) Cherlapally to ORR service road via Karimguda (3.80 km).

Yamanampet flyover to Double bedroom houses in Nagaram (2.60 km), Cherlapally BSNL office to Rampally Jn (3.30 km), Yamnampet to ORR service Road in Pocharam (2.10® km) and Shivareddyguda to Madhav Reddy Bridge in Ghatkesar (2.50 km).