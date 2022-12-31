Hyderabad: ‘Hum Apke Saath’ campaign to provide 300 free cabs on NY’s eve

Hyderabad: Ready to welcome the new year with a grand celebration? Whether you consume alcohol or not “party toh banti hai”.

If you are worried about reaching home while being intoxicated The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) and Telangana Four WheelerAssociation (TFDWA) have come up with a solution to prevent drunk driving accidents in the city.

On new year’s eve 500 bike drivers and 300 cabs are available for free in the city to drop home people who will be under the influence of alcohol as part of the ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ and ‘#HumApkeSaathHai’ campaigns.

Citizens can avail of the free taxi services in Hyderabad and Rachakonda limits on December 31 of December between 10 pm to 1 am.

To Book a Ride one can dial 9177624678.

TGFDWA and TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin said, “We have been working on this drive for the last five years. The main motive of this is to protect people from indulging in any of the unwanted mishaps.”

He said that this started as an awareness campaign and they strive to take this initiative further.

“In the coming days, we will be working with the local administration and also with bars and restaurants for the citizens to enjoy the season’s festivities without endangering their or anyone else’s safety and comfort,” he added further.