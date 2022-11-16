Hyderabad: Human Milk Bank launched at KIMS Cuddles

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launched ‘Human Milk Bank’ at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Cuddles in Kondapur on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the hospital, it said the bank’s purpose was to reduce the gap between the demand and supply of mothers’ milk as a large number of new mothers struggle to nurse their babies due to various medical reasons.

According to the clinical director of Neonatology and Paediatrics of KIMS Cuddles Dr C Aparna, trained staff will be provided who will screen donor mothers for any infections, counsel them, collect milk, pasteurize, and distribute milk for babies in dire need.

“If mother’s milk is inaccessible, especially for preterm babies, donor human milk is the next best option. This is where the new milk bank could play an important role,” Dr Aparna said.