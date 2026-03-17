Hyderabad: Hundreds of children attend ‘Kids Iftar’ at Public Garden mosque

Hyderabad: Hundreds of children gathered at the historic Shahi Masjid in Public Garden in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 18, to take part in a “kids iftar,” marking the spirit of the holy month of Ramzan.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from young boys and girls, who joined together for the community iftar, reflecting the values of sharing and togetherness associated with the month of fasting.

Organisers said the programme was aimed at familiarising children with the significance of Ramzan and instilling values such as compassion, patience, charity and unity from a young age.

Elders addressed the gathering and spoke about basic Islamic teachings, urging children to practise honesty, respect and kindness in their daily lives. They also highlighted the role of mosques as centres of spiritual learning and community bonding, encouraging the participants to remain connected to their faith and its principles.

The event concluded with prayers and the breaking of the fast.