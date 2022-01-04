Hyderabad: Husband seeks KTR’s help for wife’s treatment

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman is battling with post delivery complications in a hospital in Hyderabad. She is in ICU since December 18, 2021.

Her husband, Sudeep who is unable to bear the medical expenses has sought help from the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao.

Sharing his wife’s photograph and doctor’s letter on Twitter, he sought KTR’s help. In the tweet, he also mentioned the estimated cost of the treatment.

Sir @KTRTRS Plz help my wife who delivered a baby on 17th Dec , due to DIC( Disseminated intravascular coagulations) complications admitted in icu on ventilation .. (all her organs got effected)

They gave an estimate of 30 lakhs for the treatment ..plz support 🙏+9191606 29104 pic.twitter.com/2JB9F3Ziy7 — K.SUDEEP KUMAR REDDY (@KSUDREDDY) January 2, 2022

Tagging Telangana CMO, Sudeep wrote that his wife is suffering from DIC (Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation) Post delivery complications & multi organ dysfunction. He further mentioned that the treatment is going on at Apollo hospital, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad.

Iam Sudeep my wife Swathi suffering with Dic(Disseminated intravascular coagulation) Postdeliverycomplications & multi organdisfunction plz help us for treatment.Treatment is going on at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad plz help us & save my wife. 9160629104 @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/hajvtgXXPu — K.SUDEEP KUMAR REDDY (@KSUDREDDY) January 3, 2022

Apart from KTR and Telangana CMO, he also tagged to Harish Rao for the help.

As per the details mentioned in the doctor’s letter, the patient, Swati Kancharla, aged 26 years, was admitted into the hospital on December 18, 2021 with clinical diagnosis of DIC and multi organ dysfunction.

The letter further mentioned that the woman is currently on ventillatory support and CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy).