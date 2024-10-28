Hyderabad: HYDRA chief visits cracker store after fire breakout

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Monday, October 28, inspected the firecracker shop and surrounding areas in Abids that caught fire on Sunday night.

The commissioner emphasized the need for safety, advising shop owners to establish their stores only in open areas. Local authorities revealed that the affected shop lacked proper permissions, having only obtained temporary approval for a Deepawali shop in an open area and conducting sales without the necessary permits.

The shop named “Paras Fireworks”, located at Boggulakunta burst into flames and explosions in the bustling area of the city, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy. No deaths were reported from the incident. A woman was injured and admitted to a hospital.

Three fire engines doused the fire, which spread to an adjoining hotel. At least 10 two-wheelers were gutted in the mishap. A transformer was also damaged in the fire, which spread to an adjoining restaurant.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Fire Department registered a case against the owner of the establishment for endangering the life and property of people.

Officials informed that a temporary firecracker license was issued to ‘Paras Corporation’, Bogulkunta to conduct the business in an open place. However, the owners were selling the firecrackers from a building illegally.

“The department will launch prosecution against the Paras Corporation for violation of the provision of the Telangana Fire Service Act 1999. Also, the license is cancelled,” said a senior official of the department.