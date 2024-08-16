Hyderabad: HYDRA demolishes illegal structures inside Errakunta FTL

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring, and Protection (HYDRA) officials have continued their demolition of illegal structures, by bringing down a few multi-storeyed buildings built on the Errakunta lake’s full tank level (FTL) area at Bachupally in Nizampet municipal corporation since Wednesday midnight. The demolition continued until Thursday morning, August 15.

The illegal structures were built in Survey number 138 of Bachupally, inside Errakunta Lake’s FTL. The demolition was carried out as per the orders of HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath.

Last week, a similar demolition drive was carried out at Gajularamaram and Devendernagar localities of Quthbullapur constituency in survey numbers 329 and 342, demolishing 51 structures in that area.

A demolition drive was carried out at Kings Colony in Shastripuram, which continued till last Saturday. A similar drive was taken out at HUDA layout, as several structures were built inside the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowlah Lake’s FTL area.