Hyderabad: HYDRA flattens illegal structures, reclaims 8 acres of land

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) on Sunday, September 22 said it reclaimed eight acres of land after razing down illegal structures in Kukatpally, Kistareddypet and Patelguda.

HYDRA has initiated these demolitions at the Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, targeting encroachments that include both residential and under-construction buildings.

The operations commenced early in the morning under heavy police security to maintain order and prevent any disruptions from encroachers. The police presence was intended to ensure the demolition process proceeded smoothly.

The demolitions reportedly took place at three sites, including Kukatpally Nallacheruvu and also at Sangareddy district’s Ameenpur and Kistareddipet.

Officials are dismantling not only occupied buildings but also constructions that are still in progress. A total of 16 structures have been marked for demolition as part of this operation.

The Nallacheruvu area spans 27 acres, out of which 7 acres have been reported as encroached. In total, 25 apartments and other buildings were constructed within the buffer zone, prompting HYDRA to issue notices to the encroachers prior to the demolition.

In an official statement, HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath said, “A few people had set up large sheds along the boundary of the Kukatpally lake for commercial business such as catering. They build full-fledged kitchens and took orders while workers resided on the premises.”

The HYDRA reiterated that it has only demolished structures used for such commercial purposes, it will not demolish residential buildings. The agency reclaimed four acres of land after demolitions in the Kukatpally lake.

One acre and three acres of land were reclaimed following demolitions at Kistareddypet and Patelguda respectively.