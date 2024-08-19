Hyderabad: HYDRA selective on encroachments by Cong leaders, says BRS

Hyderabad: The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has raised concerns over the newly formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency (HYDRAA), stating that is “selective” in taking action encroachments.

BRS spokesperson Krishank demanded the agency to also take action against encroachments allegedly made by Congress legislators. Krishank ‘listed’ several properties owned by Congress leaders, questioning HYDRAA’s ‘failures’. Over the last two weeks, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath has taken action against encroachments that have been built in the full tank level (FTL) of lakes like Gandipet and Bam Rukn-ud-daula.

The BRS leader pointed out specific instances, asking, “What about the Congress MLA Vivek Venkatswamy’s farmhouse constructed in the buffer zone right beside the water body? What about the private resort of Congress MLC Patnam near Himayat Sagar? And why is there no action on Minister Ponguleti’s residence in the buffer zone? I hope HYDRA hasn’t forgotten about the farmhouse owned by Congress leader KVP in the buffer zone. What about the farmhouse belonging to the Congress Leader and Legislative Council Chairman?”

However, it may be recalled that Vivek was also once in the BRS. HYDRAA, which was earlier the State Disaster Response Force, was created by the Congress government to expand its area and powers. The body is also now responsible for the protection of lakes.

“The BRS’s questions highlight the perceived disparity in how HYDRA is addressing encroachments, calling for a more uniform approach that includes properties linked to influential Congress figures,” added a release from the BRS.