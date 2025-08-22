Hyderabad: HYDRAA cleared 810 fallen trees since July 1

Hyderabad: Officials from the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have reported clearing 810 fallen trees since the start of July till August 21. Areas afflicted by heavy rain and areas prone to traffic were all cleared with quick response from HYDRAA officials.

Officials said HYDRAA teams swung into action immediately whenever trees collapsed in the city.

In congested bylanes, where heavy vehicles could not access, staff reached on two-wheelers and cleared branches manually to restore traffic flow.

For massive trees, Disaster Response Force (DRF) vehicles were deployed. During Ganesh idol processions, HYDRAA also undertook the clearance of obstructing branches to ensure smooth passage.

Compared to the April rains, which received 60 complaints of fallen trees in under a month, an estimated 510 fallen trees show the effect of recent rain spells in Hyderabad.

Continuous monitoring and quick intervention remain a priority for HYDRAA to keep the city’s roads safe and accessible as rains continue in the city.