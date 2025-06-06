Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in Patny

The demolition was udertaken based on complaints from people living near the nala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th June 2025 10:27 am IST
A bulldozer demolishing encroachments in Patny
Demolition drive underway at Patny

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, June 6 demolished encroachments in Patny.

The agency removed commercial structures constructed over a storm water nala. The nala, originally meant to be 70 feet wide, had been reduced to just 15–18 feet due to rampant encroachments.

Following several complaints from residents of Payug Colony, Patny Compound, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar about frequent flooding in their areas, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection on Thursday.

On Thursday, the agency demolished illegal structures on the Chinnari Kunta lake in Alwal. The agency demolished three buildings constructed on the Full Tank Level of the Chinnari Kunta lake.

