Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in Patny

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, June 6 demolished encroachments in Patny.

The agency removed commercial structures constructed over a storm water nala. The nala, originally meant to be 70 feet wide, had been reduced to just 15–18 feet due to rampant encroachments.

Following several complaints from residents of Payug Colony, Patny Compound, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar about frequent flooding in their areas, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection on Thursday.

